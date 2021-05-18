Between Friday and Monday, B.C. has confirmed 1,360 new COVID-19 infections across the province, while 126 were reported in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 443

Saturday to Sunday: 493

Sunday to Monday: 424

Locally, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said 22 new cases were reported between May 7th and 13th in Kootenay Boundary. The region has seen 454 infections since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health (IH) region, 451 active cases remain, with 22 people being treated in hospital and 13 in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, April 6th, IH reports that 11,150 people have recovered out of its 11,747 total cases.

145 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the Interior Health region so far.

Provincially, 5,021 cases remain active, while 350 people have been hospitalized from the illness, while 132 of them are in the ICU.

The BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 139,664 cases since the virus was first detected in B.C., and 132,841 people have since recovered.

So far, 1,648 British Columbians have died from COVID-19, as 14 more deaths were reported over the weekend.

So far, 2,528,398 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.24%. Interior Health: 1.3%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 95.11%. Interior Health: 94.92%.

Hospitalization rate (per cent of active cases treated in hospital): Province-wide: 6.97%. Interior Health: 4.88%

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,672,490 total, 5,887 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 272,013 total, 567 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 5.23% total, 7.2% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.32% total, 6.35% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)