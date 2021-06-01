Between Friday and Monday, B.C. health officials have reported 708 new cases of COVID-19, with 113 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 258

Saturday to Sunday: 238

Sunday to Monday: 212\

In the Interior Health (IH) region, 442 cases remain active while 13 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, eight of whom are in critical care.

As of Monday, May 31st, IH has reported 12,402 total cases with 11,808 recoveries.

150 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Interior Health as of Monday.

Across the province, 2,953 active cases remain. 249 people have been hospitalized from the virus, and 78 people are being treated in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 144,289 total cases, with 139,562 recoveries.

Across the province, 11 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, adding up to a total of 1,703 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 3,250,116 vaccine doses have been administered across B.C.

“This equates to 69.7% of all adults 18+, and 66.1% of those 12 and older on our province,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer. “Over this weekend, over 300,000 people have now either received or booked their second doses. A second dose is necessary to maximize our protection for the maximum amount of time.”

Even with the high numbers of vaccine doses administered, Henry said residents still need to be careful.

“It is still a time of caution for all of us. New strains are circulating and outbreaks are still occurring in schools, hospitals, in long-term care and in our communities,” explained Henry.

According to Dr. Henry, those who contracted the illness over the long weekend will start to see symptoms over the coming days. Those with any COVID-19 symptoms may get tested. The symptoms include:

Key Symptoms: Fever or chills Cough Loss of sense of smell or taste Difficulty breathing

Other symptoms to watch for: Sore throat Loss of appetite Extreme fatigue or tiredness Headache Body aches Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea



Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.22%. Interior Health: 1.27%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 96.72%. Interior Health: 95.21%.

Hospitalization rate (per cent of active cases treated in hospital): Province-wide: 8.43%. Interior Health: 2.94%

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,766,403 total, 4,395 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 282,660 total, 509 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 5.22% total, 4.82% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.39% total, 6.88% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)