Member of Parliament (MP) for Kootenay-Columbia, Rob Morrison has been appointed to the National Security and Intelligence Committee along with five others.

Morrison will join the committee alongside members of various other parties, including the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois.

“This is the highest appointment provided to an Opposition Member of Parliament from Kootenay-Columbia. To get here, Rob was first designated the role of Shadow Minister for National Security by Opposition Leader, Erin O’Toole,” said a statement from Rob Morrison’s office.

The committee aims to provide a non-partisan approach to review national security and intelligence activities within the federal government.

It includes activities undertaken by the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

“Security and intelligence must be synonymous with transparency and accountability. Together, parliamentarians on the Committee will continue to play an essential role in ensuring that our national security and intelligence community is held accountable for its practices, and that it has the tools needed to keep Canadians safe,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

With the five new additions, all seats on the committee have been filled.