Four mobile drop-in vaccine clinics are coming to the Regional District of Central Kootenay this week.

The week-long vaccination clinic starts off today, June 22nd, and will travel through four different communities.

  • Winlaw Community Hall
    • June 22nd
  • Vimy Park
    • Kaslo
      • June 23rd
  • Hall Street Plaza
    • Nelson
      • June 24th
  • Creston and District Community Complex
    • June 25th

“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

All the clinics will be running from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..