Mobile drop-in vaccination clinics running throughout the RDCK
Interior Health Logo (Supplied by Interior Health)
Four mobile drop-in vaccine clinics are coming to the Regional District of Central Kootenay this week.
The week-long vaccination clinic starts off today, June 22nd, and will travel through four different communities.
- Winlaw Community Hall
- Vimy Park
- Hall Street Plaza
- Creston and District Community Complex
“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
All the clinics will be running from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..