Four mobile drop-in vaccine clinics are coming to the Regional District of Central Kootenay this week.

The week-long vaccination clinic starts off today, June 22nd, and will travel through four different communities.

Winlaw Community Hall June 22nd

Vimy Park Kaslo June 23rd

Hall Street Plaza Nelson June 24th

Creston and District Community Complex June 25th



“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

All the clinics will be running from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..