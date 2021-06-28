With the temperature expected to reach a high of 43 C today, the City of Nelson is opening up two cooling centres to get a break from the heat.

From Monday-Friday, the general public can cool off at the Curling Club Lounge at 302 Cedar Street, as well for seniors to escape the heat can go to the Seniors Centre at 719 Vernon Street, both will be open from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m..

“If you or someone you know needs a place to cool off and would like some respite from the heat, please go to a cooling centre or another airconditioned facility, such as a retailer or friend’s home,” said the City of Nelson.

Environment Canada urges the public, during the heat warning, to drink lots of water, stay in a cool place, check on older family, friends, and neighbours, and never leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle.