The Mary Creek Wildfire seen from above on July 2, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

The Evacuation Oder and Alert placed on 32 properties in the Castlegar area have been lifted as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The order was enacted on 32 properties due to the Mary Creek Wildfire by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The local State of Emergency has also been called off.

“Crews have done an incredible job in containing this wildfire and minimizing damage to property,” said Nora Hannon, EOC Director and RDCK Regional Fire Chief. “With the hot weather continuing and only the beginning of wildfire season, this is a reminder to residents the importance of being careful and alert for any possible fire dangers when being outdoors.”

The Evacuation area covered residential addresses on 14th Ave., Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Ave, Lucas Road, Mason Road and Merry Creek Forest Service Road. An additional property along Meadowbrook Drive was added to the Alert area on Friday.

The City of Castlegar has also lifted its Evacuation Alert for six areas.

Highway 3 has since reopened for single-lane traffic. Meanwhile, power will remain off for a number of homes nearby while work to combat the fire is underway.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is now about 90% contained, which is expected to be 100% contained in the near future.

The fire, located about eight kilometres southwest of Castlegar was originally discovered on Thursday and has since expanded to 20 hectares in size.

Residents are asked by the RDCK to remain vigilant in the event that conditions change and Evacuation Alerts or Orders are re-issued.