The provincial government has invested over $16 million in infrastructure and transportation upgrades across the Kootenays.

“Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”

$3 million went to projects focused on active transportation safety and access improvements, including multi-use pathways and rail trails, highway crossings, transit stop improvements, sidewalk installations and lighting upgrades.

There was also resurfacing done to the Great Northern Rail Trail in Nelson. Brittny Anderson, the MLA for Nelson-Creston says the improvements to the trail will benefit people in the Nelson area year-round.

“Here in the Kootenays, people love to get out and enjoy the trails, myself included,” added Anderson.

“Investments in trail networks like the Great Northern Rail Trail help people stay connected with the great outdoors, create local jobs and help communities build back stronger.”

According to the B.C. government, $8 million also went towards support projects focused on climate adaptation to improve the strength of the region’s highway network from negative effects of climate change, including flooding, wildfires and erosion.

The province said the last $5 million went to upgrading side and secondary roads in rural and remote communities. The funding was made available through the StrongerBC Economic Recovery Plan.

MORE: Full project list for Kootenays (B.C. Government)