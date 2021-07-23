Interior Health is getting close to administering its millionth vaccine dose in the fight against COVID-19.

So far, 969,810 total doses have been administered across the health region, with 557,598 first doses and 412,212 second doses.

“I want to thank the teams throughout IH for their incredible efforts at deploying this vaccine throughout the region and I especially want to thank everyone who has protected themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

IH offers vaccines through appointments and drop-in times where residents 12 and older and get registered and vaccinated on the spot.

“For anyone who has not had the chance to get immunized, it’s not too late,” said Brown. “We are continuing to make the vaccine available across the Interior.”