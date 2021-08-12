The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to conduct a planned burn on the Trozzo Creek wildfire.

“The fire is currently burning in inaccessible terrain on the south side of the Lemon Creek drainage,” said crews. “The purpose of the 40-hectare burn is to bring the fire’s edge to pre-existing control lines where crews can safely work.”

Depending on weather and site conditions, the burn could begin as early as today (August 12th) or tomorrow (August 13th).

Crews said smoke will be visible from Winlaw, Slocan, those traveling along Highway 6, and surrounding areas.

“These planned ignitions will be monitored closely by BC Wildfire Service crews at all times,” said officials. “The planning process involves the identification, assessment, and mitigation of all hazards. Ground crews, hose lays, sprinklers and helicopters will be on-site to support the operation.”

The Trozzo Creek wildfire is currently burning at 5,871 hectares