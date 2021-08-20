Robin Goldsbury is running for the Liberal Party in Kootenay-Columbia in the upcoming 2019 federal election October 21st. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Liberal Party’s Robin Goldsbury is in the running for the spot as Kootenay-Columbia MP, promising to give the riding a louder voice in parliament if the Liberals win.

Goldsbury said her party will keep up its successful programs and introduce new ones with the goal of improving life for every Canadian, such as taking steps to implement $10 a day daycare.

“Affordability has been a key focus for the Liberals. We believe in supporting the middle class, supporting the average Joe, the people up there that make up Canada. We brought in the Canadian Child Benefit, and pulled 435,000 children out of poverty,” said Goldsbury.

Goldsbury spoke of the Liberal’s plan to take on climate change in the years ahead.

“Fossil fuel subsidies will be phased out by 2025, we’re looking at net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Goldsbury. “$3.4-billion was committed to helping provinces fight fires and help with the floods and landslides and those emergent problems that we’re seeing as a result of climate change.”

Goldsbury’s platform also includes priorities such as mental health care, taking on the overdose crisis

The Liberal candidate added that, if she and her party wins, the riding will have more of a voice in parliament.

“We don’t always have the same needs as downtown Toronto. When they’re talking about 5G and whatnot, we’re driving down the highway thinking that it would just be nice to have cell service,” said Goldsbury. “It’s not that they don’t want to hear out concerns, it’s that our concerns aren’t making it to the table, we have a chance to being someone to the table.”

“I don’t have any big aspiration of being a minister of anything. I think my biggest job is to go out there and represent our needs and making sure they are being heard,” continued Goldsbury.

The Liberal candidate said her campaign focuses on improving the future for her grandchildren and those of other Canadians.

“As constituents of Kootenay Columbia, we all have the same desires: we want to be safe and healthy, we want to live affordable lives. We want to be able to live in this beautiful part of the world that we’ve chosen to live in and have the freedoms we love,” explained Goldsbury.

