Effective at noon on September 16th, 2021, all open burnings will once again be allowed in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones.

The Boundary fire zone, however, will not be permitting open burnings at this time.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, include the use of burn barrels and burn cages of any size or description, the use of air curtain burners, sky lanterns, fireworks including firecrackers and the use of binary exploding targets.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said local governments can still have restrictions in place and people should check with their local authorities before burning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking people to be cautious and not burn in windy conditions, create safeguards around the fire and never leave it unattended.