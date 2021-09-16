Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines were given interim approvals in December that made it possible to get the shot out to Canadians faster.

The agency’s full approval came with the green light to start using the brand names from the vaccines’ manufacturers.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty and the Moderna vaccine will be SpikeVax.

The AstraZeneca vaccine approved back in February, will be named Vaxzevria.