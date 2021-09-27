From September 27th to October 6th, 2021, the BC SPCA is offering half-price pet adoptions.

BC SPCA officials said they are offering the deal because many locations across the province need to free up space.

“Many of our shelters are very full right now with animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations and our goal is to create capacity for these animals, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the pets currently in our care,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

The promotion is being presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We are offering 50% off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses),” said Chortyk.

“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help.”

Animals available for adoption can be found on the BC SPCA website.