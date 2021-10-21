On October 20th, 2021, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report about two Trail men who had been assaulted by an alleged thief near the 2700 block of Highway Drive.

Police said a 45-year-old Trail man and his 23-year-old son found a man and a woman inside their truck at around 4:30 in the morning.

The victims noticed items were missing from the truck and pursued the two suspects and caught up with them.

They then asked for the items to be returned and were reportedly pepper-sprayed by the male suspect.

The son received an injury after the pepper spray canister was thrown at his head.

The male suspect is described as being short, with short hair, wearing track pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is described as having blue eyes, red hair, and was wearing a pink and purple hooded sweatshirt with a design, and blue jeans.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP continues to investigate the matter as a top priority and will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel as soon as possible,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

“Trail RCMP encourages the public to call 911 in these kinds of scenarios and maintain a safe distance when making observations of an alleged crime or criminal. Incidents like this can go sideways suddenly and without warning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566 to speak to the investigating officer.