An online auction will help the Crawford Bay Hall and Park Association raise money towards improvements to the community hall.

Susan Hulland, Director of the Crawford Bay Hall and Park Association said the community hall has been standing since 1938 and significant improvements are needed.

“The building is getting a little past its best due date and it needs all kinds of things done to it and we’ve been working on this project for the last two years,” said Hulland.

“We’re working with an architectural company from Nelson called Studio 9 and we’ve now gotten as far as design drawings and Class C construction costs, so we’re actually closing in on being able to start work.”

Hulland said they are having the auction to help cover the cost of grant applications.

The auction will be on the Crawford Bay Community Hall Facebook page and feature many different items up for bid.

“There will be between 110 and 120 items, something for everyone to bid on and help out with a good cause,” added Hulland.

Items were donated from Crawford Bay, Creston, Nelson and other communities from farther away.

Some of the items up for auction include, golf passes, ski passes, gift cards, movie passes and much more.

The auction starts at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5th, and will end at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9th.

The pick-up date will be on November 15th at the Crawford Bay Community Hall.