Premier John Horgan is beginning radiation treatment after successful surgery and biopsy determined a lump in his throat was cancerous.

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing healthcare team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” said Horgan.

In a statement from Horgan, he added that the prognosis was good and he is expected to make a full recovery.

He will start treatment in the next couple of weeks and be done towards the end of December.

Horgan will not be attending in-person events for the time being.

“During that time, I will continue to participate virtually in briefings, cabinet meetings, and other important meetings like the Council of the Federation,” said Horgan.

“For in-person events, Minister Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers may attend in my place.”

Horgan is planning to be back in the legislature and travelling in the new year.