The Kootenay Lake board of education is still thinking about whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all staff.

“We haven’t made any steps toward that either than we are following the framework provided by the BC School Employers Association,” chair Lenora Trenaman says.

Although the board has received correspondence both in favour and against compulsory vaccinations, Trenaman says they are still gathering information and haven’t even started deliberating on the subject.

“I would anticipate at each board meeting that we have we’ll have more information provided to the board as we come toward whether we are even going to entertain any sort of motion,” she said.

The discussions will be held in closed session because it is a labour issue, she added, although any resolution would be made public afterward.