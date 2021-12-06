The provincial government is putting $1.2 million toward a regional composting program for many parts of the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

“It’s super exciting,” says Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. “It’s going to help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs. And we’ll be able to produce compost for our residents.”

The money will help pay for the construction of two processing facilities: one in Creston and one at the central landfill site just outside Salmo. It will also help pay for the creation of a curbside pick-up program in communities across the RDCK.

Anderson, a former RDCK staff member, wrote in a tweet that when she first started working there, “I remember asking about regional composting. There was great interest … but it took a long time and significant collaboration to get to where we are at today.”

Anderson notes that when organics are buried in the landfill, they produce methane gas, one of the types of GHG emissions that is targeted to be reduced. The program, expected to start in 2022, will also allow resident to do more than they can currently in their backyard.

“You’ll be able to put things like fish, meat, and bones out. Things you can’t put in your backyard composter will be taken care of by the regional program.”

The funding comes from the government’s CleanBC organic infrastructure and collection program. The total project cost is $1.92 million.

The collection program will cover more than 14,500 homes in Castlegar, Creston, and all rural electoral areas except D and K.