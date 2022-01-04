Due to heavy snow, all Selkirk College campuses, facilities and learning centres are closed today.

All services and any in-person classes/activities are cancelled, the college said in a news release. Previously scheduled resumption of in-person instruction in most programs for January 10 is unchanged. Online learning and remote work arrangements scheduled for today can proceed as planned.

“We need to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” says Kerry Clarke, Selkirk College vice president of college services. “Travel and access is an issue, so it’s important to take an extra day to dig out.”

Unless otherwise communicated, campuses, learning centres, and facilities will reopen tomorrow and all previously scheduled activities can resume unless conditions warrant an extension to the closure.