Yoooo!!! I’m Coach Gus, the big mouth that brings you the sports weekday mornings.

I am a huge diehard Leaf (Nelson and Maple) fan. My dad was a fan and was there when they actually won. Nine months later, I was born. Coincidence?

Curling is a big passion of mine and I’ve been fortunate enough to make it to the provincial finals in three separate provinces, and been to the Brier Patch 15 years in a row!

I was also a pro wrestler for over 15 years, taking my lumps in the famous Hart Dungeon. I never won a match in those 15 years, but I still can fit into my wrestling trunks!

If your organization has a sporting event coming up, tell me about it… Email [email protected]

Join me weekday mornings for the latest in Kootenay sports!