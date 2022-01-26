The Nelson Police Department says it has responded to six drug overdose cases in the last 24 hours and are concerned this will continue.

“Police are currently investigating the cause behind this spike in overdose cases, but wanted to ensure the public is aware and people who may use illicit drugs take precautions, as there may be deadly consequences,” they said in a news release.

Police say they, along with other emergency responders, successfully revived all six people with Naloxone.

We’ve left a message for police chief Donovan Fisher and will update this story.