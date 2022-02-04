The Royal Canadian Legion No. 203 Edgewood will install a heating, cooling and air filtration system in the Edgewood Community Hall with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted by Columbia Basin Trust)

The Columbia Basin Trust is giving money to 13 rural and First Nations communities to set up locations where people can gather during emergencies and disasters.

The Trust’s new Community Readiness Program is providing over $1 million to help communities create gathering spaces, with access to necessities like power, filtered air, air conditioning, emergency equipment and emergency supplies.

“Many rural and First Nations communities are taking action to adequately equip and prepare themselves during emergencies, and this new program helps them get ready for these challenging events,” senior delivery benefits manager Will Nixon said in a news release.

“With the changing climate, events like wildfires, floods and heat waves are becoming all too prevalent. Basin residents have consistently told us how important it is to become resilient to climate change, which is why we’ve introduced a program like this and made climate resilience a priority.”

In Edgewood, residents need a secure location to shelter in during emergencies like power outages, wildfires and extreme heat. To provide it, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 203 Edgewood will receive $121,500 to add a generator and a heating, ventilation, cooling and air filtration system to the Edgewood Community Hall.

“The safety and health of residents became a major concern during the wildfire season of 2020, when we had wildfires at our perimeter,” says president Bill Dummett. “Situations like this and extreme heat create hardships and unsafe conditions for people in their homes. These additions to the hall will allow them a safe, cooled place to go where the air has been purified.”

Some of the other recipients are detailed below.