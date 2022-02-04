The provincial government is offering $2 million so non-profits can provide flexible, paid work experience opportunities.

This is through the fourth intake of B.C.’s Work Experience Opportunities Grant and Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, said in a press release that they’re making this intake more flexible.

“Building on what we’ve learned from the previous intakes, we’re adding a new, flexible option to support individuals who can only work a few hours each week,” said Simons.

“By providing options, we’re making sure that people with disabilities are not left behind.”

The grant was established in 2020 and allows non-profit organizations to apply for $5,000 per eligible participant for a 12-week work experience placement.

The participant works for approximately 20 hours per week however a new option allows 10 hours per week for up to 20 weeks.

Non-profit organizations have until midnight on March 7.

