Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revoking the use of the Emergencies Act after putting it in place to deal with protests across the country.

Trudeau says the federal government invoked the act for three reasons including restoring peace and order, doing it the right way, and making sure it was time-limited.

He says the provinces and municipalities needed more tools to protect Canadians which prompted the action to be taken.

Trudeau says there is now no longer an emergency and he’s confident existing laws and bylaws can be used to handle the situation.

He says a joint committee of parliamentarians will review the declaration of the act with an inquiry to start within sixty days.

***With files from Casey Kenny