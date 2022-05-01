More than half of those who provided input on options for reimagining South Slocan’s Campbell Field preferred the option with a greater focus on outdoor elements.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says as a result, it has developed a single concept for the field.

“I’d like to thank and acknowledge the community for participating in this process and providing insight into their vision for Campbell Field,” area director Walter Popoff said in a news release.

“This is still early days of the project, and there will be more conversations to come — especially with the students and staff at Mount Sentinel school. But I believe that what is presented in this concept will support the recreation goals of the community, for now and for generations to come.”

The two high-level concepts were developed based on a previous community survey. Option 1 had a greater focus on the indoor elements, and Option 2 had a greater focus on outdoor elements.

Between Nov. 22 and Jan. 5, the concepts were available for viewing at a number of community locations and on the RDCK website. A virtual public information session was hosted on Dec. 5, during which the two concepts were presented. A total of 375 comments were gathered though this process.

Overall, 57 per cent of respondents indicated that a multi-activity development that makes use of outdoor amenities, while providing some respite from the weather in all seasons, would be the best fit for the community. The updated concept includes a full-size soccer field, track and field amenities, field house, basketball and tennis courts, splash pad, skate park, bike pump track, and park space.

The involvement of the community and youth will continue to be a priority as the project progresses, the RDCK said.

The project now moves into further planning that includes exploring the impacts and options of the development, the money required the development of an operational plan, and the recommended course of action to develop the project.

The RDCK said further direction from the board of directors and the community will be sought at key points as the project moves forward.

Located adjacent to Mount Sentinel Secondary School and the Slocan Valley Rail Trail, Campbell Field was gifted to the RDCK in 2016 by the South Slocan Sports Association.

In the fall of 2020, the RDCK started public engagement through surveys and consultations to learn about the community’s priorities and preferences for indoor and outdoor recreation.

The updated concept and feedback report can be found here: www.rdck.ca/CampbellField. Previous reports and the two high-level concepts are also available on the same page.