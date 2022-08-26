HomeNewsFire sparks up near Pulpit just outside of Nelson FeaturedNews Fire sparks up near Pulpit just outside of Nelson By Justin Baumgardner Friday, Aug. 26th, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Flames have appeared over Pulpit during a thunderstorm this evening. Photo Credit: Justin Baumgardner, VistaRadio A fire near Pulpit has sparked up outside of Nelson. The cause has not yet been determined, but The Bridge will keep you updated as the story progresses. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - Continue Reading News Nelson citizens honored with Queen’s Jubilee medals News Wildfire west of Kaslo downgraded News COVID outbreak declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital News Balfour setting sail with completion of new ferry terminal 2022 Municipal Elections Better services needed, says Area G challenger Farrell Segall News Province providing funding boost for family doctors News Lightning starts dozen new West Kootenay/Boundary wildfires News A new CAO takes the reins in Salmo Load more