Fire sparks up near Pulpit just outside of Nelson

By Justin Baumgardner
Flames have appeared over Pulpit during a thunderstorm this evening. Photo Credit: Justin Baumgardner, VistaRadio

A fire near Pulpit has sparked up outside of Nelson.

The cause has not yet been determined, but The Bridge will keep you updated as the story progresses.

