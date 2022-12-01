The B.C. government is expanding and adding 33 new programs for young people living with substance-use challenges and their families.

It includes both community-based and online programs.

There isn’t word on where all the community-based services will be located, but provincial officials did say they will be in every health authority.

According to the provincial government, approximately 130 new healthcare workers have been brought on.

This includes nurses, therapists and harm-reduction coordinators.

“When young people make the courageous decision to come forward and get help, we want supports to meet them,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in a release.

“The services we are announcing today increase the resources available in every health authority, meaning more young people are able to access the support they need closer to home.”

The programs will range from prevention and early intervention to intensive treatment and crisis intervention.