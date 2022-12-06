The number of residential units that sold in the Kootenay-Boundary last month was down 42.5 per cent compared to the same time last year, but there were more listings overall.

According to the Association of Interior Realtors, 180 sales were recorded in November. There were 254 new listings, down 1.2 per cent from the same month in 2021.

Active listings increased 40.8 per cent year-over-year, with 1,087 overall.

“Unlike other markets within the association, the Kootenay and Boundary region was only just below

average in terms of seasonally adjusted sales activity,” president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a news release.

“This could be a sign that it may well be heading into a more balanced market ahead of other regions.”

The benchmark price, a better representation of value compared to the average or median price as it

represents a dwelling of “typical attributes,” all saw double-digit increases across all home categories in the Kootenay compared to the same month last year.

Condominiums were up 12.2 per cent increase to $282,300; single-family homes up 11.9 per cent to $537,400, and townhomes up 13.3 per cent to $469,700.