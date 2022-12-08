RDCK staff were recognized for their long time service to the district at a ceremony today.
Chair Aimee Watson recognized 17 people who contributed anywhere between five and 25 years of service across various departments.
Recipients of the presentations were:
5 years of service:
Amy Maddess, Visitor Center Coordinator, Creston Visitor Center
Chad Voykin, Custodian, Castlegar & District Community Complex
Nora Hannon, Regional Fire Chief, Fire & Emergency Services
10 years of service:
Christy VanRuyskenveld, Facility Operator, Creston & District Community Complex
Ann Gillender, Regional Programmer, Community Services
John Southam, Training & Development Manager, Building Services
Rene Groenhuysen, Head Fitness Instructor, Castlegar & District Community Complex
Cary Gaynor, Regional Parks Manager, Community Services
15 years of service:
Jason Craig, Building Operations Supervisor, Castlegar & District Community Complex
Jim Crockett, Assistant Regional Manager/Castlegar Facility Manager, Castlegar & District Community Complex
Edward Gregorich, Facility Operator, Nelson & District Community Complex
20 years of Service:
Karol Glockner, Customer Service Representative, Nelson & District Community Complex
Shanna Eckman, Administration Coordinator, Environmental Services
Joseph Felt, Facility Foreman, Creston & District Community Complex
25 years of service:
Shari Thederah, Landfill Assistant, Environmental Services
Bronwen Wetter, Receptionist, Corporate Administration
The RDCK thanked everyone for their efforts and their devotion to the region.