Drivers are being urged to stay off the highways this holiday weekend as heavy snow and freezing rain is forecasted for much of the province.

Provincial officials said the weather system is expected to hit Friday morning and move east over the next three to four days.

Maintenance crews will be working 24/7, but challenging driving conditions are expected even with ongoing plowing, sanding and salting.

Provincial officials said they may proactively close some highways to ensure safety.

If you still choose to travel this weekend, the province suggests being well-prepared for potential closures and making sure you are fueled up and have extra water, food and necessary medications.

The avalanche risk in the southern interior is expected to rise and provincial officials predict there will be closures for avalanche control.