B.C.’s permanent cap on delivery fees will come into effect this weekend.

On Jan. 1. fees charged to restaurants by food-delivery companies will be capped at 20 per cent of the order.

“We all have a favourite local restaurant, somewhere we celebrate as families and friends, eat our favourite foods, or get a taste of home,” said Brenda Bailey, Minster of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in a release.

“When restaurants were being charged unfair fees, our government acted fast to implement a temporary cap on delivery-service fees. We’re excited to bring in a permanent cap in the new year that will provide more support to restaurants.”

Provincial officials said the act also makes sure the costs won’t be unloaded onto the drivers, so they will continue to be paid their proper wages.