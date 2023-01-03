176 more $10-a-day childcare spaces are coming to facilities across the Kootenays this month.

B.C. government officials said the move will help reduce costs to families, with 1,375 new spaces opening up throughout the province.

“With these new $10-a-day spaces, we continue our work to make life more affordable for families with more spaces converted in the next few weeks,” said Grace Lore, B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care. “The recent child care savings and the $10-a-day ChildCareBC program are some of the ways we are making child care more affordable and allowing parents – especially mothers – to pursue opportunities and achieve financial independence.”

Officials said the $10-a-day program can help families reduce the cost of childcare from $1,000 per month down to $200.

You can find a full breakdown of the new local childcare spaces below.