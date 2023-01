It’s a boy! But other than that, we can’t tell you much else about Nelson’s New Year’s baby.

Interior Health says a baby boy was born on Tuesday at 9:07 a.m. at Kootenay Lake Hospital, the region’s first birth of 2023. But the parents have requested privacy, so the health authority wasn’t able to provide their names or any other info.

No baby has yet been born in 2023 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail. Interior Health says it may be a few more days.