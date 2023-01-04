The basic amounts for the Home Owner Grant will remain the same as last year, which will help cover most property tax costs.

If eligible, the basic grant amount for homeowners in northern or rural areas is as much as $770.

Seniors, veterans and people who have or live with a relative who has a disability can receive up to $1,045.

Provincial officials said the grant provided relief to almost half a million seniors and approximately 13,000 people with a disability last year.

B.C. government officials recommend applying for the grant in May, after you receive both the BC Assessment notice and municipal or rural property tax notice.

It is also recommended that you check your application status online as it gets closer to the deadline for property taxes, to make sure you aren’t billed for any late-payment fees or penalties.

You can apply for the home owners grant using the link below.

MORE: Grant Application (B.C. government)