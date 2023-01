Two air cadets of Nelson’s Osprey Squadron were recognized by their superiors and peers during a recent award ceremony.

Brandon Brook and Nattanon McIntosh were promoted to Warrant Officer Second Class. Warrant Officer McIntosh was also awarded a bar to add to his cadet service medal for five years with the program.

The rank of warrant officer is the second highest position a cadet can earn.

This year commemorates 70 years of air cadets in Nelson.