The Nelson Leafs have named Briar McNaney as their interim head coach following the resignation of Adam DiBella.

McNaney spent more than six seasons with the Columbia Valley Rockies of the KIJHL, where he compiled one of the best records in team history. Most recently he has been an assistant coach with the Kindersley Klippers of the SJHL.

“Briar is considered a player’s coach who concentrates on player development, and he has great passion and knowledge of the game,” the Leafs said on their Facebook site.

“The Nelson Leafs are excited to welcome Briar to the Leafs and look forward to moving forward as we prepare to finish the regular season and enter this season’s playoffs with a renewed enthusiasm.”

DiBella quit after he was suspended by the league following a New Year’s Eve brawl between the Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The Leafs were also fined $5,000.