If you’ve got an old punch pass to a Regional District of Central Kootenay rec facility, better use it before May 31, 2024.

The RDCK says with the reinstatement of punch passes at its facilities, a new expiry policy has been implemented.

Until now, punch passes (ten single admissions) could be used indefinitely. Now they will expire six months from the date of purchase.

“Facility punch passes are a popular choice for many RDCK recreation facility users and we are pleased we have been able to bring back this option,” regional recreation manager Marty Benson said in a news release.

“However, there is a new system in place and changes to how this admission option is applied, including the addition of an expiry date.

“We understand a number of facility users have old punch passes on their accounts and we want to provide lots of time for people to use up these passes.”

You can contact your facility to figure out the status of your existing punch pass. You can either use it up by next year or ask for a credit or refund by March 13 of this year.

Credits may be applied to time-based memberships, registered programs, rentals or a future punch pass. Credits may be used by any member within a family.

Refunds may be requested if the user has moved out of the RDCK or for children who held punch passes but aged out of programs as a result of COVID or if the service is no longer offered.

Account credits or refunds aren’t available to anyone who bought a punch pass before Aug. 27, 2018 or for passes provided as a donation or thank you for volunteering with the RDCK.