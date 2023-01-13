Nelson Youth and Community programs has welcomed a new manager to take on the role of running the centre’s programs, campgrounds, markets and parkades.

Terri Wilkinson says she is excited for this chapter in her professional career and is looking forward to building on what the previous manager, Jordan Martin, has done.

“I have experienced the youth centre as a parent, and I have been impressed with the opportunities Jordan has brought forward,” says Wilkinson. “She made all families welcome, and built the foundation I am proud to build on.”

She says her first goal in this role is to generate more awareness about programs offered within the center and foster areas she refers to as “safe-zones.”

“I believe there are community members who might not know what we offer,” she says. “I will be reaching out to Jordan to inquire about funding to create a sensory hang zone, which could help children and families have a space to de-escalate.”

She says the purpose of this is designed to provide an inclusive environment for families with neuro-diverse children.

“This would help introduce families with neurodiverse children, and different needs, into a space that they might not be familiar with,” she says. “I do believe this will benefit the center, since neuro-typical people need a common quiet space.”

Wilkinson says she is excited for the future of the Nelson District Youth Centre.

“To me it has always been rewarding to interact with the youth in our community,” she says. “I am really excited to learn, support, youth that are employed by various activities.”

The youth centre was conceived by council in 1997 and currently hosts several programs, with a variety of topics, throughout the week. For more information visit their website.