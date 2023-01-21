The city of Nelson is once again mourning after the second police officer, who was involved in an avalanche north of Kaslo has died.

Constable Mathieu Nolet was recovering from his injuries in an ICU, in Kelowna, where he died this morning after succumbing to his injuries.

“It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” chief Donovan Fisher said in a media release. “The memorial for detective Tittemore was this past week, and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”

“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” mayor Janice Morrison said in a media release. “This tragedy has hit us hard, our deepest condolences go out to constable Nolet’s family.”

Nolet worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving with the Calgary police service.

Nolet and Tittemore were experienced backcountry enthusiasts who were killed skiing near Kaslo, in a mountain pass on January 9.

The City of Nelson, Mayor & Council, the Nelson Police Department and the Nelson Police Board wish to thank everyone who has written to express their sympathies. Condolences from the public for both of the Constable’s families can be sent via email.

The Nelson Police Department would like to thank the local RCMP for providing support during this difficult time.

A video link of Police Chief Fisher and Mayor Morrison can be found here.