For the second time in under a month a councillor in Salmo has announced their resignation.

The village confirms Melanie Cox is leaving, although her reason has not yet been disclosed.It comes just as the village nears at byelection where three candidates are looking to replace Todd Wallace after he resigned for medical reasons. Residents vote on Feb. 25.

Cox has not commented on why she resigned.

It’s not clear when the next vote, if necessary, would be held.

The new council was only elected in October and sworn in in November.