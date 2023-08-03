The Budget 2024 consultation report has been released for public review with over 160 recommendations.

The report comes from the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, which is made up of a bipartisan membership.

“British Columbians also highlighted the energy transition, labour shortages, the regulatory environment, and challenges faced by international students,” added Deputy Chair and Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka. “Members greatly valued being able to hear directly from British Columbians about these issues and ways we can move the province forward.”

Consultations opened on May 25 and closed on June 16, with 16 public hearings in 11 communities across B.C. and online.

“The Committee heard 375 presentations and received 387 written submissions,” said B.C. government officials. “The report provides a comprehensive summary of the priorities, concerns, and ideas shared by British Columbians.”

It also includes the Committee’s conclusion, along with 166 recommendations for the next provincial budget.

“The Committee is grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views, including many individual British Columbians who had the courage to share their personal experiences,” said Committee Chair Mike Starchuk. “We heard clearly that additional investments and actions are needed to address climate change, housing supply, access to health care, including mental health and addictions, and affordability.”

B.C. government officials said the Select Standing Committee is made up of MLAs from the NDP and BC United – the official opposition.

You can read the entire 118-page report below.

More: Budget 2024 consultation report