A Nelson singer is up for a Western Canada Music Award.

Melody Diachun, a Montreal native who moved to the Kootenays in 2012, has been nominated for jazz artist of the year.

Diachun moved out west in the late 1990s, after spending 12 years in Vancouver. She moved to Nelson to teach at Selkirk College’s school of music. Today, she chairs their school of arts.

Although she’s been a practicing musician her whole life, Diachun says she just recently feels like she’s reached her artistic capabilities.

“I’ve considered myself a professional musician since I finished my university training because I have been freelancing my whole life, basically since I did my school. In the music that I do, it’s a slow and steady thing. I feel like I’m reaching my artistic apex. I feel like I’ve nailed it this time.”

It’s not the first time she’s been up for a Western Canada Music Award. Diachun worked on a collaborative project with Vancouver-based band the Altered Laws, which earned her not only the nomination but a win.

Additionally, the collaboration made her a Juno nominee, and although the recognition was exciting, Diachun says the solo nomination feels more satisfying.

“When I collaborated with Altered Laws, I was a guest artist on their project. So, although I was invested in it, emotionally, it’s a different feeling when it’s your baby. The concept came from my mind, and then I just put together a team to help me build it. It’s a different feeling, and very fulfilling to be recognized.”

In 2009 Diachun was nominated at the national jazz awards for female vocalist, and at the Kootenay music awards she’s been nominated for various awards throughout her career in the region.

This year’s nomination emphasizes her contribution to the world of jazz with her fifth album, Sumner’s Tales: The Music of Sting.

Diachun explained how Sting is heavily influenced by jazz, something they have in common.

“He went through a phase right after The Police where he was recording with jazz musicians. He poached jazz musicians from other bands and put together two or three albums worth of things that were jazz influenced.”

If she wins, Diachun says she hopes the award will provide her with touring opportunities. She says her short term goals include touring Eastern Canada, with her long-term goal to one day tour Europe.

“I’d really love to get some touring opportunities out of this. It might make people look me up and check out my music, which would lead into other performing and touring opportunities. I’ve been really focusing on BC and Alberta since I’ve been out west.”

Diachun says receiving the nomination felt incredible, but winning would be surreal. She explains that the album was one she worked hard on and she’s proud of how it turned out and of her team who helped put it together.

“I’m honestly just so happy with this album. The best thing to come out of the entire project is just the album itself, and how I feel when I listen to it, and winning would be the cherry on top.”

The Western Canada Music Awards are tonight at 8 p.m in Kelowna. Diachun won’t be in attendance as the award show itself is being held virtually.

Regardless of the results tonight, Diachun is thankful to the community for supporting her musical journey and tells other local musicians to keep pursuing their talent and the success will follow.

“Thank you for supporting me, I feel the love. It felt way different than all the other projects and it’s been fantastic. For any other local musician in the community, my message to you is to focus on your music, and things will fall into place, the music will take care of you.”