The Nelson and District Arts Council and Elephant Mountain Lit Fest have awarded writer and poet Ellen Burt the 2023 Richard Carver Award for emerging writers.

A media release from the Nelson and District Arts Council stated that Burt’s letters of nomination highlighted the quality of her work, community involvement and support of the literary community.

“Her writing draws the reader into every scene and character and emotion. Ellen is a naturalist! Her connection with the mountains, valleys, plants and animals is always present. Ellen is a poet! Spoken word is her art and she wins because her poetry and delivery comes from her heart,” raved her nomination letter.

An arms-length jury reviewed Burt’s work, with one juror stating how her dedication to sharing her story through written words inspires the community.

“The way she performs her spoken word poetry shocks crowds and is welcomed deeply into the heart. She reminds us, who read and listen to her work, of our innate connection and integral humanity,” said the juror.

The award was handed out at an event during Elephant Mountain Lit Fest in September by former recipient Sarah Beauchamp.

The arts council founded the Richard Carver Award after its namesake died in 2009. To date, the award has had eight recipients.

Carver was invested in the community as a lover of the arts and the Kootenays. He was a mover and shaker on the board of the Nelson and District Arts Council, and the primary sponsor of the award now named in his honour.

The Nelson and District Arts Council and Elephant Mountain Lit Fest thanked allof the nominees, nominators, and the jury for their work and commitment to the literary scene in the district.