The Waterview Retirement Resort project at 611 Vernon Street was initially slated to be ready by spring. However, Cindy Shaw, marketing director with Waterview Retirement Resort, said the project faced delays during construction, but couldn’t provide more details.

“The only thing we can really say is that we will probably open this fall. Because of the nature of construction, we are just going with the flow and doing our best.”

The 125-unit complex will provide community members aged 55 and up with the option to lease supported or independent living environments. Each unit is pet-friendly and available for rent only; a waiting list for the units is available on Waterview Resort’s website.

Additionally, the complex will feature 5,000 square feet of commercial storefront space available for lease. Shaw says they’re accepting applications for the commercial spaces now as well.