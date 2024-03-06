A 76-year-old man has tragically lost his life after falling into a tree well at Rossland’s Red Mountain Resort on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement released by Trail RCMP, officials said another skier discovered the man at around 3:30 p.m. He was reportedly in bounds, unconscious and buried under the snow in a tree well.

The skier immediately notified the resort’s ski patrol team, who quickly responded to rescue the man from the well. After multiple attempts to revive the individual, he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The BC Coroner’s Service has taken control of the investigation.

The deceased was a well-known resident of Rossland, known for his deep passion for skiing. Out of respect for his family, his name is being withheld.

“This loss marks a sad day for the City of Rossland. Our sympathies go out to his family and friends in this time of mourning,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to this incident, and for the valiant efforts to save his life. The attending officer informed me that those who responded gave every ounce of effort they had, and all of their expertise their efforts.”