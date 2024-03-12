The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle from Nelson, that was found abandoned in Trail over the weekend, has been arrested.

On Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m., a patrol officer noticed a white Chevrolet truck that had come to a dead stop in the middle of the Victoria Street and Pine Avenue intersection.

While the officer was stopped at the intersection for a red light, the driver stared directly at them before continuing northbound down Victoria Street.

After running the vehicle’s license plate, the officer learned it had been reported stolen from Nelson.

The officer attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver and truck quickly fled the scene.

However, before fleeing, a male passenger got out of the truck and unsuccessfully tried to escape the officer on a skateboard before being intercepted.

The man then proceeded to divulge details about the driver to the police, along with an itinerary of their activities for the day.

The stolen truck was located by RCMP later in the day on Sunday, however, the suspect remained at large until Tuesday afternoon.

Trail RCMP located the stolen truck later that day, abandoned in the 1800 block of Wilmes Lane. It was taken into police custody for further forensic examination.

The driver is now in police custody.

“Chris seems like he has a hard time remaining inconspicuous in public. If anyone knows where Chris is, please contact the Trail Detachment and report his whereabouts,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.