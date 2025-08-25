The B.C. Conservatives are supporting calls for bail reform from the family of a woman killed in Kelowna.

Bailey McCourt’s family is pleading for changes to how cases of intimate partner violence are handled in British Columbia and across Canada.

The 32-year-old mother died in hospital after a July 4 hammer attack in a busy Kelowna parking lot.

RCMP said the attack also left another woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On her social media profile, McCourt described herself as a “survivor of domestic violence.”

McCourt’s former partner, James Edward Plover, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

The attack happened just hours after Plover was convicted on charges related to a 2024 incident, including assault by choking.

Despite the conviction, he remained out on bail under conditions that prohibited contact with McCourt.

During a July meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier David Eby handed over a letter from McCourt’s family urging bail reform to prevent similar tragedies.

The family is campaigning for “Bailey’s Law,” saying urgent legislative and policy reforms are needed to prevent future deaths from intimate partner violence.

“I commend Bailey’s family for turning their grief into action and using Bailey’s legacy as a force for good.” said Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen. “Bailey’s Law lays out clear, preventative steps that could save lives, and I urge the province to act without delay.”

The family released an open letter with four recommendations.

They include establishing a national registry of individuals convicted of serious or repeat domestic violence offences, that would be available to police and the public.

Court Services Online currently provides free access to criminal and traffic-related court proceedings, but only in British Columbia.

The family said a registry would build on disclosure tools such as Clare’s Law, first developed in the U.K., which allows police to disclose information to victims about a partner’s previous history of domestic or intimate partner violence. Similar laws exist in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In 2019, a private member’s bill attempted to introduce Clare’s Law in B.C., but it failed after its first reading.

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. argued the legislation failed to address the core issues that lead to deaths as a result of intimate partner violence, and places undue onus on victims or potential victims.

McCourt’s family is also calling for bail reforms for high risk domestic offenders, saying the onus should be on the accused to prove they don’t pose a continued risk.

A Canadian Press report said Plover had already been out on $500 bail ahead of his July 4 hearing, and there was no discussion during that hearing about the potential risks he posed out of custody.

McCourt was attacked just hours after Plover’s release.

“Bailey’s case shows the justice system failed,” said Steve Kooner, MLA for Richmond–Queensborough. “The Attorney General must order risk reassessments after every charge and conviction of intimate partner violence, enforce K-file flags, and push Ottawa to toughen bail laws.”

The family also said high-risk suspects should be GPS monitored, and survivors must be notified before release is granted. The family said it’s “unacceptable” McCourt was not aware of Plover’s release and his whereabouts.

Quebec and Prince Edward Island have programs that use ankle monitors to track individuals accused of intimate partner violence.

Other recommendations include a mandatory first-degree murder charge for intimate partner homicides with a documented history of abuse.

“[Domestic homicides] are often preceded by prolonged periods of stalking, coercion and physical violence,” the family said in the letter. “These are premeditated acts and must be treated accordingly.”

The family also wants research about domestic violence risk indicators integrated into legal decision-making. They said non-fatal strangulation is associated with a 750 per cent increased likelihood of future homicide, and such findings should be included in mandatory judicial training.

“We support the McCourt family’s goals of not just seeing justice delivered for Bailey but also ensuring that her legacy is one of change and protecting others from suffering the way she did,” said Attorney General Niki Sharma.

In May 2024, Sharma appointed Dr. Kim Stanton to conduct an independent review of how B.C.’s justice system can better address gender‑based violence.

The report, published in June, made nine sweeping system‑wide recommendations.

“We are considering all options available and closely reviewing the proposals from Bailey’s family that can make a real difference right now,” said Sharma. “I am pleased to see that other political parties agree with us and support the action we have already taken to address this urgent crisis.”

The Canadian Femicide Observatory said 187 women and girls were killed violently in Canada in 2024. In half those cases, the accused was a current or former intimate partner.

Plover made a brief court appearance on July 10, and his case was set to Sept. 16.

-with files from Tyler Marr