British Columbia’s government has tabled legislation aimed at improving job protections for workers with serious illness or injury.

The province said Monday the proposed amendment to the Employment Standards Act would allow workers to take up to 27 weeks of job-protected leave within a 12-month period for medical treatment and recovery.

It said the update would bring the province in line with several other provinces that offer similar unpaid job-protected sick leave.

“People should never have to choose between their job and their health,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “This proposed amendment ensures that people with a serious injury or illness have the peace of mind to focus on their recovery, and employers will be better able to retain their skilled talent.”

B.C. Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside said about 31,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the province every year.

“At this crucial time in their lives, people need to know that their job is safe, and they can take needed time off to receive medical treatment and recover,” said Whiteside.

The province noted that workers who experience long-term illness or disability are protected against discrimination under the B.C. Human Rights Code, and said the proposed changes would ensure that the protection is built into the Employment Standards Act.

The protection would apply to workers covered by the Employment Standards Act who have a serious personal illness or injury and who are unable to work for at least one week. The leave could be taken in multiple periods not just one continuous leave.