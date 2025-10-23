Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
Photo by Kate Brown, Vista Radio Staff.
City of Nelson
1 min.read

Dive into Terror at the NDYC Haunted House: “Under the Sea”

My Nelson Now Staff
By My Nelson Now Staff

If you think it’s safe under the sea, think again. This Halloween, the Nelson and District Youth Centre is turning its annual haunted house into a deep-sea nightmare — and it’s all for a good cause.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, visitors can brave a maze of eerie shipwrecks, ghostly sea creatures and spine-tingling surprises at the NDYC’s “Under the Sea” haunted house. The event raises funds for youth programming in the Nelson community.

Two ways to experience the fear

No-Scare Maze
12 to 4 p.m. — Perfect for families and younger kids, this version of the haunted maze skips the jump scares while keeping the spooky atmosphere.

Full-Scare Experience
6 to 9 p.m. — When darkness falls, the monsters emerge. Expect frights around every corner — actors will be in costume and in character, but there’s no physical contact.

Admission is by donation, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to NDYC’s youth programs.

More than just monsters

  • A silent auction will run throughout the event, featuring prizes and experiences donated by local businesses.

  • The concession stand will be open with treats available for purchase.

The skatepark will be closed for the day, as its lights will be turned off to enhance the haunted house atmosphere.

Event Details
Location: Nelson and District Youth Centre
Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
Times: No-Scare: 12–4 p.m. | Full Scare: 6–9 p.m.
Admission: By donation
Proceeds: Support NDYC youth programs

Ready to face your fears? Step into the shadows of the deep and discover what lurks beneath. The NDYC will be waiting…

Be the first to know! Don’t miss out on breaking news and daily updates in your area. Sign up to MyNelsonNow News Alerts.

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

Continue Reading

chnv Now playing play

ckkc Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Familiar grizzly returns to Nelson with new cubs

Fish & Wildlife
The grizzly sow relocated from Nelson’s Mountain Station a few years ago is back - this time with three new cubs in tow.

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the Site C dam construction on a series of “low probability, high consequence” events, and said it should have done a better job preparing for those risks. The post B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns appeared first on AM 1150.

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

National
A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday. The post Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day appeared first on AM 1150.

Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp

RCMP
A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.
- Advertisement -
Available on

Navigation

Location

312 Hall Street
Nelson, BC, V1L 1Y8

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 250-354-1035
Office Phone: 250-352-1902
Office Fax: 250-352-0301

- Advertisement -