If you think it’s safe under the sea, think again. This Halloween, the Nelson and District Youth Centre is turning its annual haunted house into a deep-sea nightmare — and it’s all for a good cause.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, visitors can brave a maze of eerie shipwrecks, ghostly sea creatures and spine-tingling surprises at the NDYC’s “Under the Sea” haunted house. The event raises funds for youth programming in the Nelson community.

Two ways to experience the fear

No-Scare Maze

12 to 4 p.m. — Perfect for families and younger kids, this version of the haunted maze skips the jump scares while keeping the spooky atmosphere.

Full-Scare Experience

6 to 9 p.m. — When darkness falls, the monsters emerge. Expect frights around every corner — actors will be in costume and in character, but there’s no physical contact.

Admission is by donation, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to NDYC’s youth programs.

More than just monsters

A silent auction will run throughout the event, featuring prizes and experiences donated by local businesses.

The concession stand will be open with treats available for purchase.

The skatepark will be closed for the day, as its lights will be turned off to enhance the haunted house atmosphere.

Event Details

Location: Nelson and District Youth Centre

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

Times: No-Scare: 12–4 p.m. | Full Scare: 6–9 p.m.

Admission: By donation

Proceeds: Support NDYC youth programs

Ready to face your fears? Step into the shadows of the deep and discover what lurks beneath. The NDYC will be waiting…

