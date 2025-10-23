Subscribe to Local News
This is a photo of the Nelson courthouse
Nelson courthouse (Storm Lennie/Vista Radio)
Court
Less than 1 min.read

Two years’ jail time for Nelson arsonist

Storrm Lennie
By Storrm Lennie

David Travis, the man found guilty of deliberately starting three fires in Nelson in July 2024, has been sentenced to two years in jail and three years of probation.

Travis was sentenced in a Nelson courtroom on Oct. 20.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of arson in February 2025. According to the B.C. Court Services Online database, he will serve jail time for all three counts concurrently.

Once released, Travis will serve a three-year probation term with several conditions, including abstaining from drugs and alcohol and a prohibition on possessing weapons.

Storrm began her journalism career in the Kootenays, joining Vista Radio in 2022. Originally from Red Deer, Alta., she now calls Nelson home and brings her passion for politics and community to her reporting.

