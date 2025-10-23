David Travis, the man found guilty of deliberately starting three fires in Nelson in July 2024, has been sentenced to two years in jail and three years of probation.

Travis was sentenced in a Nelson courtroom on Oct. 20.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of arson in February 2025. According to the B.C. Court Services Online database, he will serve jail time for all three counts concurrently.

Once released, Travis will serve a three-year probation term with several conditions, including abstaining from drugs and alcohol and a prohibition on possessing weapons.

